Home Nation

Ludhiana cylinder blast: Toll mounts to three, Punjab CM Amarinder orders inquiry 

The gas cylinder exploded in Samrat Colony of Giaspura locality in which a woman was killed and 34 people were injured yesterday.

Published: 27th April 2018 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: The toll in the gas cylinder explosion in Giaspura locality here went up to three after two more persons succumbed to their injuries, the police said today.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The gas cylinder exploded in Samrat Colony of Giaspura locality in which a woman was killed and 34 people were injured yesterday.

Sunita Rani (40), wife of Ashok Yadav who is the owner of the house where the cylinder exploded yesterday morning, died in CMC hospital here in the evening after suffering 100 per cent burn injuries.

Their 13-year-old son Raj too succumbed to his injuries at the same hospital late last night, the police said.

Another woman Shashi, a neighbour, who had suffered about 80 per cent burns died in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dharam Pal said 34 people were injured in the incident and six among them, who are admitted in various local hospitals, are stated to be critical.

Police said migrant labourers reside in the locality where the cylinder exploded.

The chief minister Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry into the incident, an official spokesperson said in Chandigarh.

He directed the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner to extend all possible assistance to the injured and ordered medical treatment for them free of charge, the spokesperson said.

The chief minister extended his sympathies to the family of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ludhiana fire Amarinder Singh
More from this section
rape

Former Manipur Panchayat member sentenced in rape case 

Improvised Explosive Device seized from Alleppey-Dhanbad Express in Odisha

Supreme Court to hear review pleas on SC/ST verdict on May 3

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures