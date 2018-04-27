Notice issued to Samajwadi Party leader​​​​​ Azam Khan for buying land illegally

By ANI

RAMPUR: Rampur Revenue Council on Friday issued a notice to Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, Azam Khan after he allegedly bought a land for Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur district assigned to Schedule Castes.

The notice was issued after former minister Bahadur Saxena's son, President of Bharti small industries; Akash Saxena lodged a complaint with the state Chief Minister, Yogi Minister.

On March, the district administration had filed 10 cases against the senior SP leader.

It is alleged that when Azam Khan was a cabinet minister from 2007-2012, the commissioner of Moradabad permitted him to build a university campus on Chak Road.

On October 23, 2017, DM Rampur filed this petition in Revenue Council. It demanded a case to be registered against the leader.