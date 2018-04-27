Home Nation

Pune couple sells jewellery to help build oxygen plant for soldiers in Siachen

Published: 27th April 2018 06:50 PM

Indian soldiers patrol the Siachen Glacier.

By ANI

PUNE: An elderly couple from Pune sold their jewellery to help build an oxygen plant for the soldiers protecting us in the frigid weather of Siachen.

As soldiers pant for breath at the 76-km-long glacier, Sumeedha and Yogesh Chithade managed to raise Rs 1.25 lakh for the plant.

Sumeedha, a teacher by profession, has been working for army welfare since 1999 and at times, delivers lectures in colleges and schools to inspire youngsters to enlist in the armed forces.

Speaking to ANI, she said that she wanted to do this after getting to know the severe conditions in which the Indian Army personnel operated.

"I never thought what others did or didn't do for the Amry personnel. I wanted to do it, therefore, I sold my jewellery," added Sumeedha.

Yogesh, a former Air Force official, said that this was his wife's "biggest sacrifice."

"She said that she doesn't require any kind of jewellery, therefore, we decided to take such a step," said Yogesh.

"More financial support will be required," he added.

Currently, Siachen only has one oxygen plant.

