NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would shift the Kathua gang rape and murder trial out of Jammu and Kashmir at the slightest possibility of a fair trial not taking place.A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said its real concern was to see to it that a fair trial was conducted and it was fair to the victim’s family and the accused.A Bar Council of India (BCI) Committee filed a report in a sealed cover before the bench and supported the demand of the High Court Bar Association at Jammu and the Kathua District Court Bar Association for a CBI probe into the case.

The BCI said the bar associations had obstructed neither the Crime Branch from filing the charge sheet in the case nor the advocate representing the victim’s family.However, senior advocate PV Dinesh objected to the BCI panel’s submissions, saying it was only tasked with the job of finding out whether the local lawyers had obstructed the trial proceedings and instead the panel seemed to have formed opinions on the investigation by the state Crime Branch.

“Let us not get into what the Bar Council of India says, if we do, the victim goes away from our attention. Let us not digress from the real issue. The real issue is that how can we achieve justice,” the bench added, while slating the hearing for July 30.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the victim’s father, urged the court to monitor the trial. The bench said it could examine the prospect of fast-tracking the trial and oversee the progress of the trial.

Meanwhile, the court agreed to hear a plea of two of the accused in the case, Sanji Ram and Vishal Jangotra, seeking transfer of the probe to the CBI. The victim’s father’s plea for transfer of the case would be heard on April 27 by the apex court.