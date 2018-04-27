NEW DELHI: India’s top business schools-- Indian Institutes of Management are on a spree to offer offbeat, different courses.

The latest to join the bandwagon is IIM Rohtak which is set to offer first of its kind PG Executive Diploma in sports management and graduates of this course will be trained to understand the legal, regulatory, operational, financial, and branding concepts in the sports industry.

“Sports industry is important and fast-growing. Increasing need to professionalize this growing sports industry creates the need for sports management professionals,” said IIM Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma.

“Sports management professionals are expected to deal with various business aspects of sports and recreation. Sports Management Program at IIM Rohtak is expected to produce professionals who have competence in various domains such as sports marketing, sports law, financial of sports, event management, sports infrastructure management, sponsorship, among others,” he added.