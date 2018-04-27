Strong gales uproot trees, damage lamp-posts in Erode district

By PTI

ERODE: Ten trees got uprooted and lamp-posts were damaged in strong winds that swept the district after minor rainfall in Bhavani area in the district on Thursday evening, according to Revenue Officials.

As a result of the damage, power supply was disrupted for a couple of hours, they said.

A huge tamarind tree near the government hospital in Bhavani fell off and highway department workers took two hours to clear the fallen tree, the officials said.

A thatched shed housing cattle collapsed and two bulls were trapped in the debris.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel arrived and rescued the bulls, they added.

The surrounding areas of Thippichettipalayam, Kadayampatty and Thottipalayam and other small villages experienced gale, the Revenue officials said.