Home Nation

Suhas Raghunath Pednekar named Vice Chancellor of University of Mumbai

Suhas Raghunath Pednekar, Principal of Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, was on Friday named the Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai.

Published: 27th April 2018 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Suhas Raghunath Pednekar, Principal of Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, was on Friday named the Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai.

Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Universities in the State C.V. Rao handed over the letter of appointment to Pednekar at Raj Bhavan.

Pednekar's term will be for a period of five years or till attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Pednekar succeeds Sanjay Deshmukh, who was sacked on October 24, 2017, after being accused of creating a mess in examination results.

Devanand Shinde, Vice Chancellor of Shivaji University, Kolhapur, was holding the additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor since then.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
University of Mumbai Suhas Raghunath Pednekar Sanjay Deshmukh Shivaji University
More from this section

CJI can allocate cases, he's master of roster: Attorney General KK Venugopal to Supreme Court

Total revenue collection under GST for eight months was Rs 7.19 lakh crore

Teacher arrested for raping minor student in Kashmir's Baramulla

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures