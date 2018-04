By IANS

SRINAGAR: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday said it has arrested a teacher for raping a minor student.

Senior Superintendent of Police Syed Imtiyaz Hussain told IANS that the incident came to light when the alleged rapist took the girl to a hospital in Pattan town for medical termination of her pregnancy.

"Doctors at the hospital got suspicious and contacted the father of the girl, who lodged an FIR with the police. The accused was immediately arrested," Hussain said.

The girl is a Class 11 student and is 17 years and 10 months old.