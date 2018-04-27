Home Nation

Terrorists attack joint military camp in Jammu and Kashmir, no casualties reported

The terrorists used an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher to fire the grenade at 0530 hrs. The grenade exploded near the fenced boundary of the camp.

Published: 27th April 2018 12:25 PM

By ANI

PULWAMA: Terrorists attacked a joint camp of army and Central Reserve Police Force in Tahab area of Pulwama district on Friday.

The terrorists used a UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) to fire the grenade at 0530 hrs. The grenade exploded near the fenced boundary of the camp.

No casualties or injuries have been reported till now.

More details are awaited.

