DEHRADUN: Bypoll to the Tharali assembly seat in Uttarakhand will be held on May 28, an official said here today.

Poll to the reserved (SC) seat in Chamoli district was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Magan Lal Shah in February this year.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for Tharali bypoll, Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya said.

Gazette notification for the bye-election will be issued on May 3 while May 10 will be the last date for filing of nominations, she said.

Scrutiny will be done on May 11 while May 14 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

Polling will be held on May 28 followed by the counting of votes on May 31, the official said adding the entire process will be completed by June 2.

As per the directions of the Election Commission, the bye-election will be held using EVMs and VVPAT machines in accordance with photo electoral rolls revised till January 1 this year, she said.

The model code of conduct comes into force with immediate effect in Chamoli district, she said.