Will PM Narendra Modi​ confront China over Doklam, asks Congress

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to confront China over the Doklam issue during his two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a series of tweets, the party's Communications Incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the Modi government and accused it of being incapable of sending a strong message to China.

"As Modi ji 'hugs' his friend, President Xi Jinping today in Wuhan, China, will he remember his innate duty to protect India's strategic interests and question China on occupation of Dokalam impacting India's national security?

"India is facing increasingly aggressive China to intrude into the 'Chicken's Neck' -Siliguri Corridor by building a new road through South of Doklam but why is Modi Govt clueless and incapable to send a strong message to China?" he asked.

Surjewala referred to visits of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to China for bilateral meetings with their counterparts earlier this month and asked if Modi will accept that they had "abdicated their duty" by not raising the Doklam issue.

"Does the Prime Minister accept the failure of his Cabinet Ministers (Defence and EAM) to confront China on creation of 'full-fledged Chinese Military Complex' in Doklam right up to 10m from Indian Army post, during their visit on April 20-24 as an abdication of their duty to the Nation?" Surjewala asked.

He also said that the latest imagery had shown China creating additional structures at its military complex in Doklam.

"Doesn't the latest satellite imagery from Google Maps of April 25, 2018, show creation of additional structures by China metres away from Indian Army posts? Has Prime Minister and Defence Ministry taken note of it?

"Will PM Modi take up the issue in the Summit with Chinese President today in Wuhan, China ? Modi ji may not be able to show 'red eyes' as he loftily promised, but will he show the courage of conviction to do plain-speaking on Doklam and defend India's interests?" he tweeted.

Modi and Xi on Friday opened their two-day informal talks in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The two leaders will hold another meeting later in the day with delegations from both sides being present. This will be followed by a dinner hosted by the Chinese President.