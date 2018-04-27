Home Nation

Woman dies after being thrashed by in-laws in Uttar Pradesh

Before dying the ailing victim said that she was denied medical treatment by her in-laws as she failed to provide them dowry.

Published: 27th April 2018 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By ANI

SHAMLI: A woman died after being allegedly thrashed by in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

Before dying the ailing victim said that she was denied medical treatment by her in-laws as she failed to provide them dowry.

Victim's sister Rasheeda told ANI that the victim went to District Magistrates office to complain about the torture but no one listened to her.

"She wasn't keeping well and asked them for treatment. Her husband beat her up. She went to DM's office but no one listened to her," she said.

Meanwhile, the doctor, who treated the victim said, "Police brought her here. She had internal injuries." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
woman thrashed in laws
More from this section

Major fire breaks out in Ludhiana factory, 100 fire tenders used

Chhattisgarh: Seven Maoists shot dead in encounter with security forces

Woman forced to consume alcohol, gang-raped in Greater Noida

IPL2018
Videos
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Modi-Jinping meeting: What Tibetan Parliament-in-exile members have to say
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
The disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures