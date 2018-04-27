Home Nation

Woman forced to consume alcohol, gang-raped in Greater Noida

The victim, who booked the cab, was forced to consume alcohol in the vehicle after which the cab was taken to a forest area near Jarcha.

Published: 27th April 2018 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

GREATER NOIDA: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by the driver of a cab and a co-passenger in Greater Noida on Thursday night.

The victim, who booked the cab, was forced to consume alcohol in the vehicle after which the cab was taken to a forest area near Jarcha.

Reportedly, she had booked a cab from Sector 126 to travel to Noida and a passenger was already in the car. The driver told the woman that he has to drop the man already sitting nearby. The victim, ignorant of their brutal plans, agreed to it.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has detained at least six people in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the woman has been sent for medical examination.

A case has been registered in this regard. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
greater noida girl alcohol gang rape
More from this section

Major fire breaks out in Ludhiana factory, 100 fire tenders used

Chhattisgarh: Seven Maoists shot dead in encounter with security forces

Woman dies after being thrashed by in-laws in Uttar Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Modi-Jinping meeting: What Tibetan Parliament-in-exile members have to say
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
The disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures