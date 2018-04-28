Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Marriage registration made easier

The Chandigarh Administration has launched an online service for marriage registration so that the newly-weds can easily carry out the important listing. Those who want to avail the service can also do so through an Android-based mobile app. Applicants can log on to www.chdservices.gov.in and fill up application form. After uploading documents, they can chose an appointment date following which an acknowledgement slip will be generated. On the day of appointment, the couples can visit the office of the Registrar of Marriages and get their certificates on the same day itself after verification of documents.

E-bill to be made mandatory

E-bill via the electronic billing system will be mandatory from June 1 for shop owners selling goods priced above I50,000 to consumers in the city. It is being done to track the movement of goods by the excise and taxation department. Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), it is mandatory for transporters to carry e-way bills. Till now, e-way bill was mandatory for traders only for goods being sold and transported to other states. With this move, the excise department hopes to check revenue loss and tax evasion.

Pay property tax online

From May 1, the people can pay property tax online in Chandigarh through the website of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. To prevent security breach, the corporation is coming up with OTP (one time password) facility in online filing of property tax. At present, the residents visit the e-samrak centre in Sector 17 to submit fees. If a local does not want to pay online, s/he can deposit the tax in the branches of Oriental Bank of Commerce. The corporation has given a rebate of 20 per cent to the residents who pay the tax before May 31 under the self assessment scheme.

Notice to private schools

The education department has issued written to private schools warning that recognition could be withdrawn if they were found taking part in agitation. “Recognition is liable to be withdrawn if the school staff takes part in agitation against government authority or disseminate opinions tending to excite feelings of disloyalty or disaffection against govt or of enmity and hatred between classes or if pupils are permitted to attend political meetings or to engage in any form of political or communal agitation,” it said.

Environment friendly move

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation will install ATMs where the people can get I1 for depositing an empty water bottle and 20 to 50 paise for plastic wrappers. Garbage lifters can register with the corporation and deposit plastic waste at these ATMs. Money will be transferred to their bank accounts through e-wallets. Initially, garbage lifters will be engaged in the project. It may be extended to the public later.