Civil, not mechanical engineers, make good administrators: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: “Internet, satellite and technology in the Mahabharata time”-famed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has kept making bizarre and controversial statements.

He now says civil engineers make good administrators, not the mechanical engineers.

“There was a time when people with arts (humanities) background appeared in civil services exams and became IAS, IFS, IPS and allied services officers. Later, doctors and engineers too started giving the exams…"

“Mechanical engineers should not go for civil services exams, the civil engineers should. Civil engineers can pin-point faults in the construction of a building. If a person has got the experience of civil engineering, he or she can build up people who are in the administration. Civil engineers are the ones who have got the knowledge to build up a society,” Deb told a gathering during the Civil Services Day in Tripura capital Agartala.

On Friday, he expressed regrets for his recent remark that Diana Hayden did not deserve to be Miss World. “If anybody is hurt, I regret this. I respect all women as my mother,” he said.

Speaking at a programme on Thursday, he had said: “Indian beauty should ideally look like goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati. Diana Hayden did not deserve to win the Miss World crown. Her victory was part of a fixed plan, which was hatched keeping in mind the interests of international market…Aishwarya Rai's victory was well-deserved as she represents the quintessential Indian woman”.

Earlier, he asserted that Sanjaya could relay the War of Kurukshetra to Dhritarashtra as Internet, satellite and technology were there. Twitter was unforgiving for the comment but he had then stuck to his gun.