Congress fumes as MP Guv bats for Modi

BHOPAL: A major political controversy pertaining to Governor Anandiben Patel seems to be brewing in Madhya Pradesh ahead of President Ramnath Kovind’s two-day visit to the BJP-ruled state.The opposition Congress plans to write to the Rashtrapati Bhavan about Anandiben allegedly misusing her constitutional post to further the electoral cause of the ruling BJP in MP, where assembly polls are slated towards the year end.A video showing the Governor talk to BJP leaders in Satna district on how to work for getting voters went viral on Friday morning.

“You’ll get vote only when you adopt the needy and malnourished children and take them in your lap. The officers don’t need votes, it’s you and me who have to get votes and that can only be done when you’ll will work for the children by adopting them and taking them in your laps. Run a dedicated campaign for welfare of such children,” Patel is seen in the video telling BJP leaders, including Satna mayor Mamta Pandey, party legislator Shankarlal Tiwari and district party president Narendra Tripathi in presence of administrative officials.

“Only when all of you adopt the needy and malnourished kids, right up to the level of municipal councilors, will you get votes and Narendra Bhai’s (PM Modi) dream for 2022 will be fulfilled,” the MP Governor is heard telling the BJP leaders.The Governor was on a trip to Satna district’s Chitrakoot on Thursday.Reacting to the video, Congress state spokesman Narendra Saluja said that the video has exposed that the MP Governor is using the constitutional and non-political post to further BJP’s electoral cause.

“This is unethical and unconstitutional as no Governor should become an election manager of any political party. We’ll soon write to the President about the Governor’s act and demand suitable action against her,” said Saluja.President Ramnath Kovind will be on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh starting on Saturday.