Court sentences three to life imprisonment

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Jaswanti Devi and two others were handed life sentence by a special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday for the sexual exploitation of minor inmates at a shelter home, Apna Ghar, in Haryana’s Rohtak town.Special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh, who had convicted the accused on April 18, read out the sentence to Jaswanti Devi, who ran Apna Ghar, her son-in-law Jai Bhagwan and driver Satish. Jaswanti’s brother Jaswant Singh was handed seven-year jail.

The shelter home was run by NGO ‘Bharat Vikash Sangh’ at Rohtak’s Shrinagar Colony. Several victims had identified Jaswanti during trial of the case. The sentences of Jaswanti’s daughter Sushma alias Simmi, Satish’s sister Sheela and counselor Veena were let off as they have already spent time in prison. Two other accused Roshni and Ram Prakash Saini were released on probation.

The accused were charged for rape, gang rape, immoral trafficking, causing grievous hurt, molestation, performing abortions without consent and cruelty towards minors. Defence counsel Abhishek Singh Rana said the accused would appeal against the order. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) rescued more than 100 inmates, mostly children and young girls, after a surprise raid on May 9, 2012.

The CBI had registered a case and filed charge sheet against seven, including Jaswanti Devi, her daughter Sushma and her son-in-law Jai Bhagwan. Later, it filed a second chargesheet against Roshni, Ram Prakash Saini and Angrez Kaur Hooda. Of the 10 accused in the case, the court acquitted Angrez Kaur Hooda, the former child development project officer of Rohtak who oversaw functioning of Apna Ghar.