DGCA to investigate snag in Rahul Gandhi’s aircraft

NEW DELHI: Following the allegation by the Congress that the snag that developed in the aircraft carrying Rahul Gandhi on Thursday might be a case of “intentional tampering” , the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into the matter. It has also said that the technical snag in the plane was not of “uncommon” nature.The DGCA has claimed that it conducts a proper inspection in the case of any VVIP plane. Officials said that such an incident on a plane in autopilot mode is not uncommon. A preliminary inquiry has suggested that the snag was related to the autopilot on the aircraft shutting down.

“It was a technical snag of autopilot mode and the pilot shifted to manual mode and landed safely. As per protocol, the DGCA would examine the incident in detail since it took place on a VIP flight,” said an official.Sources said that DGCA had set up a two-member committee to investigate the cause of the incident and a report is likely in 2-3 weeks. “The team has left for Karnataka and the two pilots will also be questioned on the issue,” said an official.

The Congress has cried foul over the incident that took place on Thursday morning when party president Rahul Gandhi was flying from New Delhi to Hubballi in Karnataka. Rahul was flying on a Falcon 2000, registered as VT- AVH. The plane belongs to Ligare Aviation Limited. The Congress also wrote to the Karnataka Director General of Police demanding an inquiry into the matter.

The Congress party, in its complaint, said, “The aircraft on a special flight (VT-AVH) from New Delhi to Hubli suffered serious malfunction and tilted heavily to one side during the course of the flight.”fficials said that the two pilots flying the aircraft are likely to be questioned during the detailed probe into the technical snag observed on Gandhi’s flight.As per the complaint by the Congress, there were three other passengers in the aircraft besides Gandhi and the complainant, Kaushal Vidyarthee—Rampreet, Rahul Ravi and Special Protection Group officer Rahul Gautam.