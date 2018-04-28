Gurgaon man, who created fake Instagram profile of woman, arrested

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly creating a fake profile on Instagram in the name of a woman and luring men to extort money, the Delhi Police said today.

The accused, identified as Gurgaon resident Akash Choudhary, also used to contact genuine companies and brands for promotion of their product on his fake profile by showing a large number of followers, they said.

One of his fake accounts on the photo and video-sharing site has one million followers, the police said, adding Choudhary was arrested yesterday.

The matter came to light recently when a woman complained to the police that someone had created several Instagram accounts on her name and was using her photographs downloaded illegally from her original account.

She alleged that her fake Instagram IDs were being used for promoting other brands by posting their advertisements on such fake accounts to earn money and that her photographs were also being used for promoting escort and prostitution sites to defame her, the police said.

During investigation, she informed that she had come across a person on her Facebook who claimed that he had been duped by the creator of her fake Instagram account by demanding money from him in lieu of chatting.

In 2017, when she came to know about her fake profile she had contacted the accused online to delete the profile and remove her pictures.

But the accused instead asked her to give more pictures and threatened to post her pictures on prostitution sites if she did not comply.

Initially, the complainant gave him a few pictures but later approached the police, said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast Delhi.

Acting on the complaint, the police had put the accounts on surveillance which led them to Choudhary, who runs a fresh farm meat shop in Sushant Lok shopping arcade, Gurgaon as a front for his other activities.

Choudhary was arrested yesterday, DCP Biswal said.

During interrogation, Choudhary told police that is a commerce graduate from the Patna University and is a native of Patna.

His father had retired from a bank as an assistant manager and in 2004, his family shifted to Gurgaon.

During initial years in the city, he worked at a call centre and in 2012, he along with his father and brother, opened the meat shop in Sushant Lok, said the DCP.

But in the greed to earn extra and quick money, he planned to create fake profiles of young women on Instagram and Facebook intending to befriend men and extorting them, the officer said, adding Choudhary was also aware of revenue generation from online-advertising on social media.

The accused had purchased a separate SIM card and had downloaded social networking sites like Instagram and Facebook and had started following young women on these sites.

He used to download pictures of these women from the sites and once he had decent collection of 50 to 60 pictures he used to create a similar separate fake profile of the woman.

Through these profiles he used to invite men for "friendship" and also used to accept each and every friendship request.

One of his fake profiles had one million followers, the police said.

He used to send alluring texts to men posing as women and on the pretext of friendship and meeting asked for money transfer in his e-wallet accounts.

From these e-wallets he used to transfer the money to his bank account and used to withdraw it.

He had duped around 10-12 men on the pretext of chatting and friendship.

From one businessman of Mumbai, he had even taken Rs 70,000, he added.

After increasing the number of followers, he used to contact brands for promotion of their products on his Instagram profile.

He was in contact with five to seven companies for promotion of their products -- shoes, watches, sunglasses, clothes, cab service etc.

From each company he used to take revenue of Rs 500 to 700 per month for promotion of their product on his fake Instagram account, he added.

The Police said that Choudhary has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 419 and 420 for cheating and personation that attract jail term for up to seven years along with a fine.

He has also been booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.