HC issues bailable warrants against over 15 DUSU poll candidates

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today issued bailable warrants against over 15 candidates, who contested the 2017 DUSU polls, for failing to appear before it despite being served notice in connection with a PIL against defacement of public property.

"They are not present despite direction. Bailable warrant issued," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

It also directed the students/candidates to work with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to restore its defaced properties across the city after taking into consideration the DMRC's submission that about 76 locations metro properties have been found to be permanently defaced and restoring them would cost over Rs 16 lakh and take six months time.

"Give us an action plan. Have a painting competition and let Delhi government use those paintings in restoring the defaced properties," the bench asked the students present before it.

The court directed all the students to coordinate with the authorities concerned to propose relevant designs with a view to beautify the property restoring its aesthetic value.

It also observed that in order to avert future destruction of public properties a public awareness campaign must be initiated by the Centre and the Delhi government.

It also said the students must be informed about the penal consequences of facing punishment of 10 years for destruction of Delhi Metro properties and suggested that the idea "on the lines of ticker run by the media houses in rape cases which issues a warning of a fine in case of naming the rape victims".

"Take all remedial and preventive measures with regard to defacement of metro property. DUSU to complete the exercise in two weeks. Please design posters, jingles etc for public awareness," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing on May 17.

The high court had on the last hearing warned the students of Delhi University that they may have to go to jail if they are found defacing public property ahead of the next elections for the varsity's student union, DUSU.

The bench had said it cannot "tolerate" public property being "blatantly" defaced.

It had also asked the candidates, who contested in the 2017 DUSU polls to evolve a mechanism for removing the existing defacements.

The bench had also directed the Centre, the Delhi government, the Delhi Metro and other authorities to place before it a report on issues regarding publicity of applicable penal provisions for defacement of public property, as well as an action taken report before the next date of hearing on April 27.

The observation and direction by the bench came during the hearing of a plea by advocate Prashant Manchanda, who has sought a complete ban on defacement of public properties by the DUSU poll candidates.