Jailed Lalu Prasad Yadav unlikely to attend son Tej Pratap’s wedding, decides not to seek parole

An RJD legislator close to the Yadav household said if the party chief fails to get bail from the HC, arrangements would be made at AIIMS to ensure he watches his son’s wedding ceremony live.

Published: 28th April 2018 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 09:43 PM

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is unlikely to attend his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav’s wedding ceremony in Patna on May 12. Having already sought provisional bail plea on health grounds, the ailing leader has decided not to seek parole.

“He has said he does not want to seek parole to attend his son’s wedding. His health condition keeps fluctuating. He has pinned his hopes on the provisional bail plea filed before Jharkhand High Court,” said the 69-year-old former Bihar chief minister’s lawyer Chittaranjan Sinha on Saturday.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is presently under treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for a host of health complications, has been sentenced to jail terms for 27 years and a half after conviction in four cases of the fodder scam. His provisional bail plea, which could grant him three months outside judicial custody for treatment, is due for a hearing by Jharkhand HC on May 4.

“He (Lalu) said there is no point seeking parole when he is not in fine health. He wants to have better treatment and become fit for normal movement,” said Sinha. “We are planning intensive treatment for him at Asian Heart Centre, Medanta and at a kidney hospital in Bengaluru. He badly needs better treatment,” added the lawyer.

An RJD legislator close to the Yadav household said if the party chief fails to get bail from the HC, arrangements would be made at AIIMS to ensure he watches his son’s wedding ceremony live through digital devices.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who served as Bihar’s health and forest minister for 20 months till July 2017, is getting married to Aishwarya Rai, the elder daughter of six-term MLA and former minister Chandrika Rai, on May 12. The engagement ceremony, conducted at Patna’s Maurya Hotel on April 18, was led by Lalu’s wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi.

Aishwarya Rai is an MBA graduate from Amity University. She is the granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Prasad Rai. The wedding ceremony would be attended by all the nine children of Lalu and Rabri and a galaxy of political and business leaders, said party sources.

