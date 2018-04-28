Home Nation

Kiran Bedi's remark on free rice not acceptable: AIADMK Legislature Party leader A Anbazhagan

A Anbazhagan on Saturday said that remark made by Lt.Governor Kiran Bedi, that free rice will not be supplied if the rural areas were not kept clean, could not be accepted.

Published: 28th April 2018 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has said that free rice will not be supplied if the rural areas were not kept clean. (File | PTI)

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK Legislature Party leader A Anbazhagan on Saturday said that the remark made by Lt.Governor Kiran Bedi, that free rice will not be supplied if the rural areas were not kept clean, could not be accepted.

Talking to newspersons here, Mr Anbazhagan said these remarks amounts to casting disgrace on the poor who are getting free rice and is a sort of threatening the rural people, which is not fit for the post of Lt.Governor.

It is the responsibility of the PWD, Local Administration Department and commune panchayat officials that the rural areas were kept clean.

Action be initiated against the department officials if the rural areas were not clean, he said.

The AIADMK leader said cleaning garbage is the responsibility of the government and added that a private agency was engaged at a cost of Rs 22 crore to clean garbage in the town.

Officials should monitor whether they are doing their duty properly and if not should cancel the contract.

Instead of this, punishing the poor in the free rice scheme shows the 'authoritarian' attitude of the Lt.

Governor, he said, adding that this is not a civilized act.

He wondered what would be the reaction of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on the issue.

Describing the state plan board meeting on Friday Chaired by Ms Bedi as an 'eye wash', Mr Anbazhagan said the meeting should have been held in January to finalize the size of the annual budget.

He said legislature party leaders of different parties were invited for the meeting last year which was not done this year which create suspicion whether the government is functioning in a democratic way.

Alleging that corruption is rampant with the registration department here and Rs.

25000 to Rs.30,000 is being collected as bribe to register a land document, Mr Anbazhagan urged the Lt.Governor to order for a probe.

Theft and burglary are on increase here, he said people are afraid to go to some other places during summer vacation.

