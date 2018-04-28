Home Nation

Naxals torch five vehicles engaged in road work, 'abduct' three men in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place between Bandarchua and Pundag villages under Samri police station limits, where the road construction work was going on under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana .

Published: 28th April 2018 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

RAIPUR: Naxals set ablaze five vehicles engaged in a road construction work in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh today, and also allegedly abducted three persons, including a government sub-engineer from there, police said.

The incident took place between Bandarchua and Pundag villages under Samri police station limits, where the road construction work was going on under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), a local police officer told PTI.

"A group of around two dozen ultras reached the construction site, located around 500 kms away from the state capital, and threatened workers to stop the work. Before fleeing from the spot, the ultras burnt one JCB machine, one road roller and three hyva trucks," he said.

"One sub-engineer of PMGSY and two employees of a private construction company who were working at the site were reported to be missing from the spot.

As of now it was not clear whether they were abducted by naxals or they themselves escaped into the forests after the ultras stormed in," the official said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team along with senior officials reached the spot and a search operation was launched in the area, he said.

Police personnel were also trying to find out the whereabouts of the three missing people, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Naxals Maoists
More from this section

Piramal Group deal: Congress targets Piyush Goyal for 'financial impropriety', demands his removal

Congress flag

Nine Central University of Gujarat professors get notice for Congress campaigning

Congress questions PM Modi on outcome of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018