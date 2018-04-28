Home Nation

Puducherry's 2018-19 budget requirement evaluated at Rs 7,530 crores

The budget requirement of the Union Territory of Puducherry for the 2018-2019 fiscal is Rs 7,530 crore, as evaluated by the State Planning Board.

Published: 28th April 2018 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: The budget requirement of the Union Territory of Puducherry for the 2018-2019 fiscal is Rs 7,530 crore, as evaluated by the State Planning Board.

The Puducherry Assembly, which had a one-day interim budget session on March 26, had adopted a vote on account bill, earmarking funds for the first four months (April to July) of the financial year 2018-2019, as no full fledged budget could be presented then.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, the chairman of the State Planning Board, after presiding over a meeting yesterday which was addressed by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, ministers and other top officials, told reporters that the government could pay committed bills till the end of the last financial year at the cost of certain essential areas like civic amenities.

In her WhatsApp message to reporters, Bedi said that she has asked officers to place policy and financial issues before the Cabinet for timely resolution.

She said the Cabinet must meet more often and take calibrated risks to address policy and financial issues, inform people the role they can play in sanitation, safety, skill learning, sustainable agriculture and public health which would save resources and enable more quality service to the public.

Bedi informed reporters that she has assured the participants of the meeting that in the conference of Governors slated to be held on June 1, she would urge the Centre to include Union Territory of Puducherry in the 15th Central Finance Commission and bear the pension expenses as in Delhi.

The Lt Governor said that she would urge the Centre to ensure full funding for centrally sponsored schemes in Puducherry as is the case with other Union Territories.

Bedi said that she would urge the Centre to establish a High Court Bench in Puducherry, waive the legacy loan of Rs 7,000 crores (accumulated loan), set up a family court and a CBI court in Puducherry.

The Lt Governor said that she urged the chief minister and also tasked the chief secretary to bring out a vision document for Puducherry and Karaikal regions for the next 10 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry budget requirement
More from this section

Indian Commonwealth official wins unfair dismissal case in UK

Court Hammer

BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay files petition in Supreme Court against paid news

Kiran Bedi's remark on free rice not acceptable: AIADMK Legislature Party leader A Anbazhagan

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018