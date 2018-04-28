Rahul Gandhi aircraft malfunction: Two members of DGCA arrive at Hubballi to investigate

By Express News Service

Two members of DGCA arrive at Hubballi to investigate the aircraft malfunction. The officers inspect the aircraft for more than six hours. The aircraft is likely to be grounded here for few more days.



Increasing mercury level is becoming a cause of worry for political leaders. The leaders who used to campaign during day hours are now getting out at evening time to reach out to voters. The party workers are also not showing much interest in campaigning in the daytime.

South Western Railway RPF to become first railway force in the country to use face tracking app to rescue children. To help real-time tracking of missing children across the State, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will shortly be deploying an app that will instantly track the background of missing children and help in reuniting them with their families. As on date, only the Tamil Nadu State Intelligence and the Tirupati police make use of such an app to track missing people.



High drama prevailed at Pattanagere in Rajarajeshwarinagar (Mysore road) on Friday night after a gang of four men who claimed that police officials took a passenger bus into a godown and locked it inside. About 40 passengers were forced to sit inside the bus for more than four hours and later police rushed to the spot to release the vehicle. The bus belongs to Lama Travels and the owner had failed to pay the EMI instalments for the vehicle since few months. Thus the accused planned to seize the vehicle after thrashing the bus driver at Mysore road. The bus was heading to Kannur in Kerala.

