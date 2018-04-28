Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi aircraft malfunction: Two members of DGCA arrive at Hubballi to investigate

The DGCAofficers inspect the aircraft for more than six hours. The aircraft is likely to be grounded here for few more days.

Published: 28th April 2018 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

Two members of DGCA arrive at Hubballi to investigate the aircraft malfunction. The officers inspect the aircraft for more than six hours. The aircraft is likely to be grounded here for few more days.

Increasing mercury level is becoming a cause of worry for political leaders. The leaders who used to campaign during day hours are now getting out at evening time to reach out to voters. The party workers are also not showing much interest in campaigning in the daytime.

South Western Railway RPF to become first railway force in the country to use face tracking app to rescue children. To help real-time tracking of missing children across the State, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will shortly be deploying an app that will instantly track the background of missing children and help in reuniting them with their families. As on date, only the Tamil Nadu State Intelligence and the Tirupati police make use of such an app to track missing people. 

High drama prevailed at Pattanagere in Rajarajeshwarinagar (Mysore road) on Friday night after a gang of four men who claimed that police officials took a passenger bus into a godown and locked it inside. About 40 passengers were forced to sit inside the bus for more than four hours and later police rushed to the spot to release the vehicle. The bus belongs to Lama Travels and the owner had failed to pay the EMI instalments for the vehicle since few months. Thus the accused planned to seize the vehicle after thrashing the bus driver at Mysore road. The bus was heading to Kannur in Kerala. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi aircraft malfunction
More from this section

Jailed Lalu Prasad Yadav unlikely to attend son Tej Pratap’s wedding, decides not to seek parole

rape

Woman ‘raped’ by prisoner inside jail complex in Assam

No free rice if villages not open-defecation free: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018