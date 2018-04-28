Home Nation

Saving water benefits 143 lakh hectares  

A study by the Institute of Economic Growth and the Council for Social Development has revealed that water conservation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee

Published: 28th April 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A study by the Institute of Economic Growth and the Council for Social Development has revealed that water conservation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has benefited 143 lakh hectares of land.The study also reveals that 11 lakh farm ponds were constructed in the last two years and large-scale water conservation schemes were taken up by the government. “The study shows people how we are doing good work. The MGNREGS is the largest employment scheme and we are doing our best to make all aspects of the scheme work,” a ministry official said.  

“All state governments have taken keen interest to use the scheme as a livelihood resource,” the report noted, and added that keeping in mind the approaching summer, the government had released funds for large-scale conservation of water, including the completion of 43.62 lakh works related to it. 
The government has urged states to accord maximum priority to water conservation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Indu Malhotra sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Cong: Reiterate Justice Joseph’s elevation
 

NEET-PG cut off percentile down 15% 

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures