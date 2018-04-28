Saving water benefits 143 lakh hectares  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A study by the Institute of Economic Growth and the Council for Social Development has revealed that water conservation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has benefited 143 lakh hectares of land.The study also reveals that 11 lakh farm ponds were constructed in the last two years and large-scale water conservation schemes were taken up by the government. “The study shows people how we are doing good work. The MGNREGS is the largest employment scheme and we are doing our best to make all aspects of the scheme work,” a ministry official said.

“All state governments have taken keen interest to use the scheme as a livelihood resource,” the report noted, and added that keeping in mind the approaching summer, the government had released funds for large-scale conservation of water, including the completion of 43.62 lakh works related to it.

The government has urged states to accord maximum priority to water conservation.