Home Nation

Supreme Court Collegium to meet soon to reconsider Justice KM Joseph's name for elevation

The government had on Friday returned the file to the Collegium which had recommended on January 10 Justice Joseph's name for his elevation as an apex court judge.

Published: 28th April 2018 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Justice KM Joseph (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is understood to have decided to urgently convene a meeting of the Collegium to reconsider the name of the Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph for elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The government had on Friday returned the file to the Collegium which had recommended on January 10 Justice Joseph's name for his elevation as an apex court judge.

A Supreme Court official said it is but natural to hold the meeting of the Collegium and it will be convened as soon as possible.

However, the only question that remains is the availability of all the five judges of the Collegium as Justice Madan B Lokur, who is the member of the Collegium, was away from work on April 26 and 27 due to medical reasons.

If the quorum is complete, the Collegium meeting will be convened immediately, the official said.

Justice Joseph had headed the bench that had quashed the Narendra Modi government's decision to impose President's rule in 2016 when the Congress was in power in the hill state.

The government returned the Collegium's recommendation to elevate Justice Joseph seeking its reconsideration, saying the proposal was not in accordance with the top court's parameters and there was adequate representation of Kerala in the higher judiciary from where he hails.

Justice Joseph, who will turn 60 this June, has been the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court since July 2014.

He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Kerala High Court on October 14, 2004 and had assumed charge of the Uttarakhand High Court on July 31, 2014.

His name was recommended by the Collegium comprising Chief Justice Misra and justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SC Collegium supreme court judge KM Joseph
More from this section

Bihar government transfers 70 IAS, IPS officers; Opposition sees Nitish Kumar getting ready for early polls

EVM, Voting

West Bengal panchayat polls: Government seeks additional police forces from four states

EVM, Voting

West Bengal panchayat polls: Parties woo Malda voters with LED TVs, refrigerators, smartphones

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018