Three killed, 22 injured as bus falls into a ditch in UP 

Three people, including a woman, were killed and 22 others injured when their bus fell into a roadside ditch near Aliha village, police said today.

Published: 28th April 2018 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 03:28 PM

accident

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

BANDA (UP): Three people, including a woman, were killed and 22 others injured when their bus fell into a roadside ditch near Aliha village, police said today.

The bus was on its way to Banda when it overturned and fell into a roadside ditch while trying to save a motorcyclist, ASP Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital, he said, adding that four of the critically injured people were referred to the district hospital.

UP bus accident
