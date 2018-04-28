Three killed, 22 injured as bus falls into a ditch in UP
BANDA (UP): Three people, including a woman, were killed and 22 others injured when their bus fell into a roadside ditch near Aliha village, police said today.
The bus was on its way to Banda when it overturned and fell into a roadside ditch while trying to save a motorcyclist, ASP Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.
The injured were rushed to a local hospital, he said, adding that four of the critically injured people were referred to the district hospital.