UIDAI data centre in Manesar gets CISF security.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force on Friday took over responsibility for security of the UIDAI data centre in Manesar, Haryana, the repository of Aadhaar data, to protect it against possible terror strikes or other threats.

The centre, which stores confidential biometric and personal information of citizens, will be guarded by a team of 159 personnel headed by a deputy commandant. The force will provide round-the-clock armed security cover at the facility and special vehicle-borne quick reaction teams of commandos will be stationed at vantage points to charge in case of an attack or sabotage-like activity, senior CISF officials said.

The UIDAI is an attachment office under Planning Commission of India created to develop and implement the institutional, technical and legal infrastructure to issue unique identity numbers to Indian residents popularly known as Aadhaar.

The paramilitary force will oversee the entry and exit points at the facility. The CISF had been guarding the facility as a temporary duty, but the government has now regularised the deployment and granted it the status of a full unit under protection.

Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh, CISF spokesperson, said the security of the data centre was “of utmost importance” as the establishment was very sensitive.