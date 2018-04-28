Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Van rams truck in Lakhimpur Kheri; nine killed

The incident took place on the National Highway 24 in Uchauliya under the jurisdiction of Pasgawan police station.

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR: A speeding van carrying 16 passengers rammed into a truck here today, killing nine people and injuring seven others, police said.

The driver of the Tata Magic van and the helper are among the nine people killed.

The incident took place at around 6 AM.

According to the police, driver Anup Awasthi, 25, and his helper Kishan, 23, died on the spot.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital in Shahjahanpur, he said.

The police said that overspeeding could be the reason behind the accident.

Efforts were underway to identity the deceased, the police added.

