Woman ‘raped’ by prisoner inside jail complex in Assam

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A woman in Assam was allegedly raped by an undertrial prisoner inside a jail complex.

The incident, which occurred on April 24 inside Diphu jail in Karbi Anglong district, came to light on Saturday after the victim had filed an FIR with the police against the unnamed accused.



The police said the accused was an undertrial prisoner of a different district lodged in Diphu jail. The victim is the wife of a constable who is posted in the jail.



Sources said the constable had handed a packet of biscuit to the accused asking him to deliver it to his wife at his official residence inside the jail complex. He committed the crime when he had gone there to deliver it.



Later, the constable had taken up the matter with the jailor demanding that the inmates be paraded before the victim so that she could identify the perpetrator of the crime. As the jailor allegedly took no action over the past four days, the victim approached the police.



The police said they had subjected the accused to interrogation and were conducting an investigation.



“There are two to three versions of the incident. Every version appears to have its own kind of correctness. At the same time, there is some kind of mismatch in the statements of people,” Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police, V Sivaprasad Ganjala, told The New Indian Express.



He said the only worrying factor was that a person, who was supposed to be in the captivity of the jail, got free access.



“It is not something which happened in a public place. It happened inside a well-guarded place where access control is fully with the jail authorities. We don’t believe the person could get access just like that. Either there is lapse on the part of jail authorities or there is connivance of jail authorities. There is also lapse in reporting the case. It happened on April 24 and reported today (Saturday). Why was the delay?” Ganjala said.

