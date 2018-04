By ANI

KANPUR: A State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was found dispensing counterfeit and torn notes of Rs 2000.

Prashant Maurya, a local, got a counterfeit note of Rs 2000 and six torn notes of the same amount from the ATM on Saturday.

"I had to make an urgent payment but couldn't do that as the notes that were dispensed are fake and torn," Maurya said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case in the matter and has sealed the ATM.