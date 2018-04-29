Home Nation

Boat capsizes in Bihar's Kosi river, eight feared drowned

By PTI

BHAGALPUR: Eight persons, including seven children aged between six and 12 years, were feared drowned in the Kosi river today after the boat they were travelling in, capsized, police said.

The boat, carrying 15 people, capsized near Ramnagar Bind Toli under Nagra village panchayat of Naugachia police district.

Seven persons have been rescued, Naugachhia Superintendent of Police Nidhi Rani said.

The incident took place at around 3 pm when strong winds swept through the area and the boat, which was being "ferried illegally and was overloaded," toppled under the impact, she said.

The occupants of the boat were returning to Mohanpur in Purnea district, across the river, and they had come to Naugachia to attend a wedding, the SP said.

