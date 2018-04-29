Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to address Jan Aakrosh rally in Delhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally at the Ramlila Ground here on Sunday to showcase 'Jan Aakrosh' (public outrage) over alleged failures and corruption of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

This rally will be Gandhi's first in Delhi since assuming the post of Congress president.

The rally comes ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, which will take place on May 12.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, prominent leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and others will also address the rally.

According to reports, key issues related to farmers, women, national security, CBSE paper leaks, etc. would be raised at the rally.