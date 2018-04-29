Don't waste time runing after government jobs, run for milk cow instead: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb​

By ANI

AGARTALA: Days after sparking a controversy with his critique of model-actor Diana Hayden, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is at it again.

Chief Minister Deb on Sunday advised the youths of Tripura to not to waste their crucial time and, instead, milk cows for livelihood.

He also suggested the youth of the state, especially the educated section, not to run behind politicians for government jobs, rather become self-employed.

"There should be a cow in every house. Why run after netas for government jobs? Milk is being sold at Rs 50 per litre. Graduates should get cows and milk it to earn Rs 10 lakh in 10 years. Instead of running after political parties," the Chief Minister said.

He said while addressing a seminar organised by Tripura Veterinary Council on 'The role of the veterinary profession in sustainable development to improve livelihoods, food security, and safety', on the eve of World Veterinary Day, at Pragna Bhavan here.

"The youth here runs after political parties for several years to get a govt job and wastes the vital time of their life, had the same youth instead of running after parties set up a paan shop he would have by now had a bank balance of Rs 5 lakh," said Deb.

According to him, any unemployed youth with a minimum amount of Rs 75 thousand borrowed from the bank and with a little self-effort, can easily earn at least Rs 25,000 every month, but the hurdle in this is the culture that has grown in Tripura during the last 25 years.

He said that there are narrow-minded concepts like a graduate cannot opt for farming, start poultry, or piggery because if he does so, his class will go down. (ANI)