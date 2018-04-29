FIR registered against organizers of seminar for violating model code of conduct

PAVAN MV By

MYSURU: An FIR has been registered in Devaraja Police Station against the organizers of a seminar on 'Save Constitution' which was held on Sunday for not taking permission neither from Election Commission (EC) nor from the police and as the guests who attended the program have allegedly spoken in favor of one party (Congress) at times when the state assembly election is nearing.

This seminar was held at Alamma Choultry in the city on Sunday from 11 am and it was organized by Dalita Pragathipara Sanghatengala Okkota (Federation of Progressive Dalit Organizations) to commomerate the birth anniversaries of Dr BR Ambedar, Basavanna and Buddha, based on a tip-off the EC officials arrived to the spot when the seminar was at the ending stage and stopped it.

On the same day Amrutha K, an election sector officer – 18 of Chamaraja assembly constituency registered the complaint against the organizers of the seminar. In her complaint she has mentioned that Sridhar, who is the organizer of the seminar has requested the police commissioner permission to conduct the seminar, but didn't get the permission letter from the police to conduct it.

After Amrutha verified the video footage and voice recording of the seminar she found that the speakers (few guests of the seminar) have spoken in favor of one party (Congress). She has submitted the video footage and voice recordings of this seminar to the police and has complained to the police to take legal action against the organizers and against those guests who spoke in favor of one political party.

Devaraja police have started investigating this case. Kannada Development Authority chairman SG Siddaramaiah, socialist PA Mallesh, writer K Marulasiddappa, chief minister Siddaramaiah's media adviser Dinesh Amin Mattu and Kannada Development Authority chairman Siddaramaiah delivered the speech during the seminar on Saturday from 12.55pm to 2.30pm.

Alagodu Shivakumar, district convenor of Dalita Sangarsha Samiti (DSS), thinker Kalegowda Nagawara and KS Shivaramu, state president of Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagrutha Vedike were present in the seminar.