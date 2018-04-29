Home Nation

Five people die of asphyxiation while repairing a pump inside a 20 ft deep tank in Rajasthan's Alwar 

Five people died allegedly due to asphyxiation while repairing a pump inside a 20 ft deep tank in Rajasthan's Alwar district today, police said.

Published: 29th April 2018 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial death

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

JAIPUR: Five people died allegedly due to asphyxiation while repairing a pump inside a 20 ft deep tank in Rajasthan's Alwar district today, police said.

All victims are suspected to have inhaled toxic fumes inside the tank of a cardboard factory located in the Khuskhera police station area of Alwar, they said. The dead include the factory owner as well, officials said.

One of the men first entered the tank to repair the pump and raised an alarm, following which four others, including the factory owner, rushed to his rescue but they too met with the same fate, Assistant Sub Inspector Kailash Chand Jat said.

He said all five were taken to a hospital in Alwar, where they were declared "brought dead" by the doctors.

The deceased were identified as Raju Bareda (23), Ram Murti (25) and Vikas Bareda (18) of Murena district in Madhya Pradesh, Ramlakhan Saini (18) of Dausa district and factory owner Vijendra Singh (40), Jat said.

The bodies would be handed over to the families after postmortem, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

After SAD, AAP alleges chapters related to the era of Sikh Gurus deleted from class 12 history books 

Lingayats in Maharashtra demand religious minority status 

FIR registered against organizers of seminar for violating model code of conduct

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple