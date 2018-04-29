Home Nation

Jan Aakrosh rally: Sonia Gandhi accuses Modi government of duping youth, farmers

The Former Congress president charged the government with muzzling dissenting voices, weakening institutions and dividing communities eyeing poll gains.

Published: 29th April 2018 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, saying that every section of the society was facing hardship under its regime.

Speaking at the 'Jan Aakrosh' rally organised at the Ramlila Ground here, she accused Prime Minister Modi of duping the farmers and youth of the nation.

"Rapists are being shielded, unemployment level is high, farmers are committing suicide and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing nothing about it," the former Congress president said.

"Youth were promised two crore jobs. But nothing happened, they are still looking for jobs, and they know they have been betrayed by Modi Ji. Atrocities on woman have increased so much that even little girls are not safe and the culprits are being saved under this government," she added.

Further, Gandhi urged the nation to unite against the BJP regime as she believes that the country is going through a difficult time.

"Under the leadership of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, let us all pledge our commitment to the cause of saving our nation from the violent and hateful forces that are destroying India," she concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonia gandhi Former Congress president Jan Akrosh rally
More from this section

Sikkim's Pawan Chamling becomes longest serving Chief Minister, surpasses former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu

Jan Akrosh Rally: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi's silence over grafts and weakening of institutions

An Indigo Airlines flight from Visakhapatnam to Bangalore did not take off from Visakhapatnam airport, after its pilot allegedly noticed that a bird stuck in the propeller. (File | Reuters)

Delhi High Court asks for latest position on air safety from DGCA

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple