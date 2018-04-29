Home Nation

Jharkhand: 2 children among 4 killed as house catches fire in village

Four persons, including two children, were charred to death when a house made of hay caught fire during a storm at a village in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand today, police said.

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Four persons, including two children, were charred to death when a house made of hay caught fire during a storm at a village in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand today, police said.

The incident occurred this evening when a plastic shed on an eatery at Manjhari village caught fire during the storm and got blown away to the adjacent house, which belonged to the stall owner, the police said.

The burning plastic fell on the house which caught fire instantly, said officer-in-charge of Manjhari police station Vijay Bhusan Minz, adding that four persons, who were inside, were charred to death.

The victims included the wife of the stall owner, their two children and a helper in the eatery, Minz said.

The fire brigade personnel have been informed as the blaze was yet to be brought under control despite efforts by villagers.

Asked about the exact number of persons stuck inside the house at the time of the incident, Minz said it could be ascertained only after the fire was brought under control.

As per the villagers, however, there were only four persons including the stall owner's wife and two children were inside the house, Minz added.

