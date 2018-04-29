Join Swachh Bharat internship, win prizes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme “Mann ki Baat” asked youngsters to join the ‘Swachh Bharat Summer Internship 2018’ jointly designed by the education, sports and water ministries and announced incentives, including credit point by the University Grants Commission, for participants.“The best of the best interns, who have done exceptional work at college and university levels, will be given prizes at the national-level,” PM Modi said

He said the summer internship programme is an opportunity for those who want to work for the society, contribute positively and bring about a change.Modi, in his address, emphasised on conserving water while claiming that his government has spent `32,000 crore annually outside the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) budget and 150 lakhacre land have benefitted from it in the last three years.

“If we talk of 2017-18, 55 per cent of the total outlay of Rs 64,000 crores, which comes to around Rs 35,000 crores, has been spent on works like water conservation,” he said.“A project of reviving the rivers which had dried out was undertaken in Kerala. Seven thousand workers under MNREGA worked very hard for 70 days and finally succeeded in reviving Kuttumperoor river,” Modi stated.

“The College students and those want to do something substantial and learn something for the sake of society have a great opportunity. The best out of the interns who have strived in schools and colleges with excellent work will be rewarded with recognition at the national level. Those interns who accomplish their tasks well will be awarded two credit points each, by the UGC,” the Prime Minister added.

Stating that traditional systems of water harvesting were prevalent in India for a very long time, Modi cited examples of engravings in many temples and other historic places in Tamil Nadu depicting irrigation system, water conservation methods and drought management.

“There are vast stone inscriptions in these temples and devotees get a chance to read these educative messages. Be it Mannarkovil, Chiran Mahadevi, Kovilpatti or Pudukottai — you will get to see massive stone inscriptions to this effect. Several baodis (stepwells) are famous as tourist spots but please do not forget that these are the living symbols of the water conservation campaigns which our forefathers had accomplished,” the Prime Minister added.

For a young, new and clean India during the period of internship, students need to adopt one or more villages and undertake welfare activities

The internship will be of 100 hours from May 1 to July 31, 2018.

At the end of the programme, best interns would be identified at different levels and awarded