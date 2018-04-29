Karnataka CM slams Kiran Bedi over linking of food grains to toilet

By UNI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for her 'no toilet, no rice' order that was hastily withdrawn.

In a twitter message on Sunday he said, ''Linking toilet construction to provision of Food under PDS!! Shows how little BJP understands Hunger.

Hope Karnataka BJP doesn't include linking Anna Bhagya to toilet construction in its manifesto.

That is if they ever release a manifesto''.

The Chief Minister further said that this election, his party's mission is to defeat anti-development and communal BJP and 'opportunist JDS', who are working together.