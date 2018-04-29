Home Nation

Karnataka CM slams Kiran Bedi over linking of food grains to toilet

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for her 'no toilet, no rice' order that was hastily withdrawn.

Published: 29th April 2018 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By UNI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for her 'no toilet, no rice' order that was hastily withdrawn.

In a twitter message on Sunday he said, ''Linking toilet construction to provision of Food under PDS!! Shows how little BJP understands Hunger.

Hope Karnataka BJP doesn't include linking Anna Bhagya to toilet construction in its manifesto.

That is if they ever release a manifesto''.

The Chief Minister further said that this election, his party's mission is to defeat anti-development and communal BJP and 'opportunist JDS', who are working together.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

After SAD, AAP alleges chapters related to the era of Sikh Gurus deleted from class 12 history books 

Lingayats in Maharashtra demand religious minority status 

FIR registered against organizers of seminar for violating model code of conduct

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple