Home Nation

Maharashtra: Two NCP workers shot dead in Ahmednagar

The incident comes barely three weeks after two local Shiv Sena leaders were killed in a similar manner in the district.

Published: 29th April 2018 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

File Image of gun used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

AHMEDNAGAR: Two workers of the NCP were shot dead by three unidentified men in the district last evening, the police said today.

The incident comes barely three weeks after two local Shiv Sena leaders were killed in a similar manner in the district.

The NCP workers were standing on the main road of Jamkhed town, nearly 70 km from here, when the three assailants came on a motorcycle and fired about eight rounds on them at 6.20 pm, district Superintendent of Police Ranjankumar Sharma said.

Both the deceased were residents of Jamkhed, he said.

They were identified as Yogesh Ambadas Ralebhat (30), the district vice president of the NCP's youth wing, and Rakesh Arjun Ralebhat (23), an executive committee member and office-bearer of the party's Jamkhed unit in Ahmednagar, he said.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the killings, Sharma said, adding that a case under relevant sections was registered.

The police was yet to ascertain the identity of the assailants and the motive behind the killings.

District Guardian Minister Ram Shinde visited the government hospital last night when the bodies brought there.

Angry supporters of the two deceased NCP workers shouted slogans against the minister outside the hospital premises.

On April 7, two motorcycle-borne assailants had shot dead two local Shiv Sena leaders hours at Shahunagar in Kedgaon here after the result of a civic bypoll in the area was announced, the police earlier said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Roots of corruption became stronger under Modi government's watch: Sonia Gandhi at Jan Akrosh rally

Srinagar-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi soon after take-off

BSP plans counter to thwart BJP's Dalit, backward outreach programme

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple