Home Nation

MP: Caste tags pasted on candidates appearing for the police exam

Candidates appearing for the post of Police Constable were labelled with their respective castes on their chest during medical examinations at a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar.

Published: 29th April 2018 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Candidates appearing for Police Constable post labelled with their castes (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

DHAR (MP): Candidates appearing for the post of Police Constable were labelled with their respective castes on their chest during medical examinations at a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar.

Dhar Superintendent of Police, Birendra Singh, condemned the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

"The incident where candidates' chests were labelled with their castes is indeed deplorable. We have taken the matter seriously as this is wrong and should not happen. I have directed an investigation into the matter so that we can prosecute the ones responsible at the earliest," he said.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr R. C. Panika also expressed his distress following the incident, saying, "This matter is quite serious, we will look into it and we will launch an investigation." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Candidates labelled with cast Madhya Pradesh
More from this section

Subedar Joginder Singh resurrected, virtually

India and Pakistan flags

India, Pakistan should try to resolve their differences like Koreas: Pak media 

blast, vijesh, bomb, explosion, pottunna padam

One dead in explosion in scrap dealer's home, Punjab CM orders probe 

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple