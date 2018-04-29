Home Nation

National executive of Indian Youth Congress to meet in Delhi tomorrow

The national executive of IYC will meet here tomorrow with a focus on enhanced political participation and empowerment of the women in the country.

Published: 29th April 2018 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national executive of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will meet here tomorrow with a focus on enhanced political participation and empowerment of the women in the country.

The meet, themed "Why not her", will be held at the Vishwa Yuwak Kendra in Chanakyapuri from 10 am, said IYC spokesperson Amreesh Ranjan Pandey.

"There would be an emphasis on the need for women empowerment by increasing women representation/participation in politics," Pandey said.

Several Congress leaders will address the meeting which will have a significant participation of women delegates from across the country, he said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also been invited in the meet, Pandey said.

The agenda of the meeting will include topics such as the current situation of the country and governance with a special emphasis on rising unemployment, failing businesses, inflation, attack and atrocities on Dalits, Adivasis and backwards.

The meeting will be chaired by IYV president Amarinder Singh Raja and Krishna Allavaru, AICC joint secretary.

TAGS
Indian Youth Congress Delhi IYC Amreesh Ranjan Pandey
