One dead in explosion in scrap dealer's home, Punjab CM orders probe 

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: One person died and another was injured in an explosion at a scrap dealer's residence in Patiala today, with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordering a probe into the incident.

Initial investigation suggested that the explosion happened in a refrigerator compressor when the scrap dealer was segregating it from other scrap items, police said.

The chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 25,000 as compensation, besides free medical treatment, for the injured, according to an official spokesperson here.

He extended his sympathies to the family of Vikram Singh, who died in the explosion, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured Manohar Singh.