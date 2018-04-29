Open paan shop or milk cows to make a living: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

TEZPUR: If you are running after political parties to eke out a living, here is a piece of advice from Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb: “Set up paan shop or milk cows”.

“Why do you have to run after netas for government jobs? The graduates should rear cows and milk them to earn Rs.10 lakh in 10 years. If they had set up paan shops instead of running after political parties and wasting their time, they would have had a bank balance of Rs.5 lakh by now,” the CM said on Sunday.

His series of bizarre and controversial comments over the past few days have sent Twitter into a tizzy but he stuck to his gun. He alleged people with vested interests twisted some of his recent remarks to create a controversy.

Talking about his latest remark, Deb said he had made it to encourage entrepreneurship and traditional economy and to preserve culture.

“My job as the CM is to transform Tripura into a model state in three years and nobody can confuse me,” he said.

The CM has been in news for the past few days. First, he raised many an eyebrow by claiming that Internet, satellite and technology existed in the time of the Mahabharata.

“Sanjaya could relay the War of Kurukshetra to Dhritarashtra as Internet, satellite and technology were there,” he had asserted.

Last week, he said Diana Hayden did not deserve to be Miss World. He said he could see in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the typical Indian woman.

“Indian beauty should ideally look like goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati. Diana Hayden did not deserve to win the Miss World crown. Her victory was part of a fixed plan, which was hatched keeping in mind the interests of international market…Aishwarya Rai's victory was well deserved as she represents the quintessential Indian woman," Deb had said.