Pramod Madhwaraj slams BJP for not cancelling Modi programme after the tragic accident

Pramod Madhwaraj slammed BJP for going ahead with PM Modi's programme in Udupi even after tragic accident that took lives of 3 labourers who were transporting ' 'shamiyana' materials for the event

Published: 29th April 2018 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Udupi district in-charge minister and Congress candidate from Udupi assembly constituency- Pramod Madhwaraj on Sunday slammed BJP for going ahead with the PM Narendra Modi's programme in Udupi on May 1 even after the tragic accident at Perdoor that took the lives of three labourers who were transporting 'shamiyana' materials for the programme of Prime Minister Modi at Udupi. Pramod Madhwaraj in a statement criticized the BJP for not canceling the PM's programme out of respect for the deceased persons.

A tempo plying from Chitradurga to Udupi hit an electric pole by the side of the road, killing three workers here in the early hours of Sunday. Expressing condolences to the kin of the deceased, Pramod Madhwaraj said, ''AICC president Rahul Gandhi would have canceled the programme in such events''.

Criticizing the BJP, he said, ''It is the height of insensitivity that BJP is going ahead with the function in spite of such a tragic incident'' he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally at MGM College ground on May 1.

