Punjab: Youth who got injured during April 13 clash between Dalit outfits and Hindutva groups in Phagwara dies

By PTI

LUDHIANA: A youth, who was critically injured in a clash in Phagwara between members of Dalit outfits and Hindu right-wing groups on the issue of renaming an NH1 traffic intersection, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here, police said.

Yashwant alias Bobby (19 ), a Dalit activist, who was critically injured in the clash, in which three others were also injured, succumbed to injuries here yesterday night at DMC Hospital.

His body was sent to Phagwara this morning after postmortem by doctors under tight police security.

On April 13, clashes erupted in Phagwara between members of Dalit outfits and Hindu right-wing groups after Dalit members allegedly put up a board with a picture of B R Ambedkar at Gol Chowk.

They also tried to rename the intersection as Samvidhan Chowk.

Four persons were injured in the clashes.