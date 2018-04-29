Home Nation

Roots of corruption became stronger under Modi government's watch: Sonia Gandhi at Jan Akrosh rally

The Former Congress president charged the government with muzzling dissenting voices, weakening institutions and dividing communities eyeing poll gains.

Published: 29th April 2018 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi today mounted a sharp attack on the Modi government at the party's Jan Akrosh rally here, charging that the roots of corruption have become stronger in the NDA regime.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Modi, she questioned what happened to his "Na khaoonga, na khane doonga" (will not engage in corruption myself, nor allow others) slogan.

She charged the government with muzzling dissenting voices, weakening institutions and dividing communities eyeing poll gains.

"Judiciary is passing through an unprecdented crisis. Media can't play is role, it is being stopped from doing so. It is a sensitive phase we need to take seriously. We will fight this on behalf of the people," she told the gathering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Former Congress president Jan Akrosh rally
More from this section

Srinagar-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi soon after take-off

BSP plans counter to thwart BJP's Dalit, backward outreach programme

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Maharashtra: Two NCP workers shot dead in Ahmednagar

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple