Three men held for raping minor girl in Goa

By PTI

PANAJI: Three persons were arrested from Canacona village of south Goa yesterday for allegedly raping a six-year-old daughter of a constriction worker over last four months, police said today.

The accused trio were working as security guards at a site where the father of the victim is working as a construction worker, said Canacona police inspector Rajendra Prabhudesai.

They are identified as Manoj Kumar (20), Jaidip Ree (24) and Ravi Ree (25), he said, adding that while Kumar hailed from Madhya Pradesh, Jaideep and Ravi are from Assam.

"They were arrested on Saturday after receiving a complaint. The victim disclosed that the accused had raped her on several occasion in the last four months by offering her sweets," he said.

The trio were booked under"appropriate sections of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the inspector said.